BBC Sport - Lizzie Kelly: Female jockey hails 'massive' win at Kempton
Historic win for female jockey Kelly
- From the section Horse Racing
Lizzie Kelly says it is a "massive day" for her sport as she becomes the first female jockey to win a Grade One jumps race in Britain by guiding Tea for Two to victory in the Kauto Star Novice Chase at Kempton.
Footage courtesy of Racing UK.
