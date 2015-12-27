BBC Sport - Lizzie Kelly: Female jockey hails 'massive' win at Kempton

Historic win for female jockey Kelly

Lizzie Kelly says it is a "massive day" for her sport as she becomes the first female jockey to win a Grade One jumps race in Britain by guiding Tea for Two to victory in the Kauto Star Novice Chase at Kempton.

Inspired by Lizzie Kelly? Find out how to get into horse riding and racing.

Footage courtesy of Racing UK.

Top videos

Video

Historic win for female jockey Kelly

Video

Highlights: Dominant England cruise past India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Asher-Smith's stunning anchor leg gives GB 4x100m relay gold

Video

Dominant GB win 4x100m relay gold

Video

'Germany are down!' - Changeover chaos in 4x100m relay

Video

'Crikey!' - Diver gets too close to platform

  • From the section Diving
Video

Muir powers to 1500m gold to win first major outdoor title

Video

'Keep going!' - Salpeter stops a lap early in 5,000m

Video

Watch: Runner suffers nosebleed before winning marathon

Video

Sharma wicket seals dominant England victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Reds were better than I expected - Klopp

Video

Watch: GB pair blow gold medal with disastrous dive

  • From the section Diving
Video

Brilliant Broad inswinger removes Pujara's off stump

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired