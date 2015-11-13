BBC Sport - Pat Eddery: Eleven-time Flat racing champion jockey dies aged 63

Remembering jockey Eddery

BBC Sport remembers 11-time Flat racing champion jockey Pat Eddery, who has died at the age of 63.

Eddery, who rode more than 4,600 winners and won 14 British classics in a 36-year career, is regarded as one of the greatest jockeys of all time.

Among his most famous victories were the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe of 1986 on Dancing Brave.

Ireland-born Eddery, who retired in 2003 and was awarded an OBE in 2005, had been suffering from ill health.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Remembering jockey Eddery

Video

Can you train like KSI?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

LA Rams cheerleaders - learn their routine and fitness secrets

Video

We need to find a solution - Klopp on fixture congestion

Video

The purrfect touchdown! Black cat brings Giants-Cowboys game to halt

Video

Premier League 'rockets' for Bonfire Night

Video

Which Premier League legend is Mount turning into?

Video

'The West Beast is unleashed' - watch NBA top 10 plays

Video

Meet the 'physical monster' taking UFC by storm

Video

'I was told "you are the next Man United manager"'

Video

McCaffrey's monster run in NFL plays of the week

Video

'I don't think it was called for' - Keown on Son's red card

Video

Mane is not a diver - Klopp responds to Guardiola comments

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you