Graham Bradley: Ex-jockey drops plan to become trainer

By Cornelius Lysaght

BBC horse racing correspondent

Graham Bradley
Graham Bradley won the 1983 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Bregawn

Former top jump jockey Graham Bradley has dropped plans to become a trainer.

Bradley, who won the 1983 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Bregawn, was banned from racing for five years until 2007 after admitting passing on inside information.

The British Horseracing Authority says he has withdrawn his application to be a trainer.

It had written to him indicating the authority did not think he was "a suitable person" to hold a licence.

"I've withdrawn my application for a licence as it was taking that long that the yard I had lined up has fallen through and I haven't got the right premises," said Bradley.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired