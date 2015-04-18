Scottish Grand National: Wayward Prince holds on for 25-1 win

Wayward Prince was almost retired earlier this season

Wayward Prince held off a strong late challenge from Goonyella and Benbens to win the Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

The 25-1 shot, with Robbie Dunne on board, hit the front four from home and opened up a healthy lead.

But the 11-year-old was under intense pressure in the home straight, showing great courage to stay the distance, with Goonyella (16-1) taking second and Benbens (33-1) third.

Amigo, always among the front runners during the four-mile trip, was fourth.

Wayward Prince was almost retired by connections earlier in the season but earned a reprieve with victory at Doncaster in February and also ran well when third on his only subsequent start at Ascot.

Winning jockey Dunne said: "When he got to the front he started idling a bit and when they came to me at the last I thought he was done, but he dug very deep.

"Sam Drinkwater, who I ride with for Tom Lacey, was originally going to ride the horse at Doncaster, but he couldn't do the weight. I went over and schooled the horse, and thankfully [trainer] Mrs Parrott gave me the ride and it went on from there.

"The start was crucial for him. Once he got into a good position, that was it. He was always happy through the race and jumped beautifully to keep his position."

BBC Sport horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght: "One of the enduring attractions of National Hunt racing is that you don't necessarily need to be anywhere near the size of the big boys and girls to win big. "Hilary Parrott, who trains just "one or two horses" owned by herself and her husband in rural Gloucestershire, is one of those smaller folks who dream a lot and for whom every now and again things come gloriously right. "She is the third female trainer, after Jenny Pitman (Willsford, 1995) and Lavinia Taylor (Gingembre, 2001), to win Scotland's number one race."

Delighted winning trainer Hilary Parrott added: "It's a dream and he's loved every minute of it. He does get looked after like a baby, we all love him.

"He did very well when trained by Ian Williams, then he lost his form and I thought I'd have him.

"We're a small yard, so he gets a lot of attention. He goes out every day and is very happy.

"I can't believe it. He'd never gone four miles before, but he did fall in the Grand National last year."