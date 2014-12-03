BBC Sport - Grand National 2015: Pineau De Re 'in good nick' for Aintree repeat
Pineau De Re on course for Aintree
- From the section Horse Racing
Trainer Dr Richard Newland tells BBC Midlands Today that Pineau De Re is in "great nick" as he tries to become the first horse since the legendary Red Rum in 1974 to win two consecutive Grand Nationals.
BBC Midlands Today's Dan Pallett visits the 2014 Grand National winner at Newland's stables at Claines, Worcestershire.
