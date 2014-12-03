BBC Sport - Grand National 2015: Pineau De Re 'in good nick' for Aintree repeat

Pineau De Re on course for Aintree

Trainer Dr Richard Newland tells BBC Midlands Today that Pineau De Re is in "great nick" as he tries to become the first horse since the legendary Red Rum in 1974 to win two consecutive Grand Nationals.

BBC Midlands Today's Dan Pallett visits the 2014 Grand National winner at Newland's stables at Claines, Worcestershire.

Top videos

Video

Pineau De Re on course for Aintree

Video

When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

Video

'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

No home advantage at Wembley for semi-final - Dier

Video

'Arsenal in better place thanks to Wenger'

Video

I hope Wenger doesn't retire from football - Mourinho

Video

Wenger has had a fantastic career - Klopp

Video

'Emotional' Wilson on 'great' Wenger

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Football needs Wenger - Guardiola

Video

Why we love the London Marathon

Video

'I'm in the shape of my life' - Frampton ready for Donaire contest

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired