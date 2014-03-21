Joe Tizzard: Cue Card jockey retires from riding aged 34
- From the section Horse Racing
Jump jockey Joe Tizzard has announced his surprise retirement as a professional rider at the age of 34.
Tizzard, who rode for trainer father Colin, is known for his partnership with Cue Card, who won the 2013 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
"I've done my time as a jockey, I've had a fabulous time of it, but it's time to move on," he told Racing UK.
Dorset-based Tizzard said he had ridden fewer winners in recent years but only made the decision at 10am on Friday.
He scored an emotional success in November when Cue Card won the Betfair Chase at Haydock, before the pair were second in the King George VI Chase.
Cue Card was a leading contender for this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup before being sidelined by an injury.
Father and son also teamed up to win the 2007 Feltham Novices' Chase with Joe Lively and the Classic Chase at Warwick with Hey Big Spender in 2012.
Tizzard made his name as a young jockey for Paul Nicholls, winning the 1999 Arkle Chase at Cheltenham with Flagship Uberalles, following up at Aintree and winning the Tingle Creek the following season.
The 18-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy was among those to pay tribute, saying: "He'll be sorely missed, he's had a very successful career."
Joe Tizzard's Cheltenham Festival winners
1998 Earthmover Foxhunter Chase
1999 Flagship Uberalles Arkle Chase
2010 Cue Card Champion Bumper
2013 Cue Card Ryanair Chase