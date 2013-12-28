Welsh National: Mountainous wins in thrilling finish at Chepstow

Mountainous beat Hawkes Point and crowd favourite Tidal Bay in a tight three-way finish to win the Welsh National.

The 20-1 shot, ridden by Paul Moloney and trained by Herefordshire's Richard Lee, held off the challenges of 14-1 shot Hawkes Point and 12-year-old Tidal Bay, who went off at 10-1.

Highland Lodge, the 13-2 favourite, led for the majority of the race but faded on Chepstow's heavy ground.

One in a Milan (50-1) was fourth, while Merry King was fifth (9-1).

Mountainous battled on bravely in the hands of Moloney to give Lee his second Welsh National success in three years after Le Beau Bai in 2011.

Recent Welsh National winners 2013: Mountainous 20-1

2012: Monbeg Dude 10-1

2011: Le Beau Bai 10-1

2010: Synchronised 5-1

2009: Dream Alliance 20-1

2008: Notre Pere 16-1

2007: Miko de Beauchene 13-2

The winner's stablemate Knock A Hand set the pace with Highland Lodge before the more than three-and-a-half-mile marathon began in earnest over the final five fences.

"I couldn't believe how well he was going. Paul gave him an intelligent ride and got a breather into him. I was also delighted with the way my other horse, Knock A Hand, ran," Lee told Channel Four Racing.

"Mountainous has always been a nice horse. From the moment he came into our yard as a five-year-old, I said he was a Welsh National horse."

Mountainous did not have it his own way going over the last two fences as the Paul Nicholls-trained Tidal Bay - who won Sandown's bet365 Gold Cup in 2012 and proved he could mix it with the best when he won the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown last Christmas - came up the outside to force a late charge.

Going over the last it was Hawkes Bay who led, but one final push from Moloney saw Mountainous cross the line a head clear.

The winning horse's owner James Potter said: "I'm chuffed to bits, we're Welsh and it's brilliant to win the Welsh Grand National. It's an unbelievable day for us.

"Just the stamina he has, it's just been a brilliant day. I'm absolutely speechless."