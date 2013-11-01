AP McCoy: Jockey closer to 4,000 wins but focused on 19th title

Media playback is not supported on this device McCoy happy after Down Royal victory

AP McCoy says his main ambition for the season is to win a 19th champion jockey title despite closing on 4,000 winners.

The 39-year-old Northern Irishman moved to eight victories away from the milestone after highly rated hurdler Jezki won at Down Royal on Friday.

"I'll hopefully be lucky enough to ride eight winners, then we can carry on and see what else we can achieve," he said.

"Hopefully I can end the season as champion jockey - that's the most important thing."

Profile: AP McCoy Born: Moneyglass, County Antrim

Moneyglass, County Antrim Age: 39

39 Champion jockey: 18 times consecutively

18 times consecutively First winner: Legal Steps, Thurles, March 1992

Legal Steps, Thurles, March 1992 3,000th winner: Restless D'Artaix, Plumpton, February 2009

McCoy, who has been champion jockey in every season since he turned professional in 1995-96, steered the 2-9 favourite Jezki to a three-and-a-quarter-length victory in the WKD Hurdle.

He was riding at the track in Northern Ireland, which is 40 miles from where he grew up in County Antrim, for the first time in five years.

"It's great to be home. I'm not sure how many more days I will be back at Down Royal," said McCoy, who is the only jump jockey to have ridden more than 3,000 winners in his career.

"Obviously it is nice to ride 4,000 winners. It's something I would be very proud of if I was able to achieve."

He is expected to have 13 chances of adding to his tally over the weekend, with seven Wetherby rides on Saturday and six Sunday bookings at Carlisle, but is not predicting when he might reach the landmark.

"You've got to look at [paralysed riders] John Thomas McNamara or Jonjo Bright to realise you take it day by day as a jump jockey," he told BBC Northern Ireland.

"My aim at the beginning of the season is to be champion jockey and this year was no different. It's a good benchmark as to where you are in your career."