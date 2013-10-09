JT McNamara: Paralysed jockey moved to England hospital

Paralysed amateur jockey JT McNamara has been moved to a specialist unit in England to continue his rehabilitation.

McNamara, 37, fractured two vertebrae when his horse fell in a race at the Cheltenham Festival on 14 March.

He had surgery in Bristol and was taken to the National Spinal Unit at Mater Hospital in Dublin, but has now gone to the North West Regional Spinal Injuries Centre in Southport, Merseyside.

McNamara said the support received has been "overwhelming".