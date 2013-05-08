Chester Cup: Address Unknown wins for owner Marwan Koukash

Address Unknown, owned by Salford City Reds rugby league boss Dr Marwan Koukash, led a Chester Cup 1-2 for trainer Richard Fahey.

Jamie Spencer got the 12-1 shot home from stablemate Ingleby Spirit (22-1). Tominator was third and Simenon fourth.

Earlier, Banoffee won the Cheshire Oaks for trainer Hughie Morrison.

And Sir Alex Ferguson later had a second-placed finisher, on the day he announced his retirement as Manchester United boss, with Butterfly McQueen.

Countrywide Flame, who came third in Cheltenham's Champion Hurdle, led the Chester Cup with three furlongs to go, but rivals in the 17-runner handicap were ready to pounce.

Simenon (16-1), from a difficult draw, was perhaps a hard luck story for jumps trainer Willie Mullins, but Spencer stole a march to win by half a length on one of four Koukash runners.

Meanwhile, victory for Banoffee - under Kieren Fallon - means the filly is likely to be supplemented for the Epsom Oaks on 31 May at a cost of £30,000.

Several Manchester United players were among the racegoers on the day Ferguson announced he was stepping down after 26 years in charge at Old Trafford.

Butterfly McQueen, a racehorse part-owned by Ferguson, was second at 9-1 or trainer Andrew Balding in the three-year-old maiden stakes at 15:50 BST won by 5-1 chance Space Ship.