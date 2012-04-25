Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Goldoni won the Derby trial at Epsom but is ineligible to run in the Classic on 2 June as he is a gelding.

The 15-2 chance, trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by David Probert, won by one-and-three-quarter lengths from Mister Music.

But geldings are not allowed in the Derby, which poses a test for horses who should go on to breeding careers.

Meanwhile, a 10-year extension to the Derby meeting's sponsorship was billed as British racing's biggest deal.

The agreement with finance firm Investec runs until 2021 and means this year's Derby has £1.35m in prize money.

Epsom boss Rupert Trevelyan said he was pleased to have "such a high-profile, committed and long-term partner."

This year's two-day meeting starts on Friday 1 June, with Derby Day on the Saturday forming part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The sponsorship extension has been agreed in the fourth year of the current five-year deal.

Trevelyan told BBC Surrey: "It's a fantastic deal for us.

"It gives us a huge certainty going forward and means we can project our plans for making the race even bigger. There is a huge investment that goes into the race.

"It's been the greatest race for 233 years. Let's continue that."

The total amount of the deal has not been revealed but Paul Fisher, chief executive of the Jockey Club - which owns Epsom racecourse - said: "It represents the biggest sponsorship agreement in British racing history."

Epsom has offered a wildcard entry to Derby trial winners, but Goldoni will be unable to take up the option.

"I do think it's a good initiative and hopefully we'll still have a horse good enough to run in the Derby, said Balding.

Aidan O'Brien and Roger Varian saddled promising colts but their respective runners Thomasgainsborough (fourth) and Cameron Highland (third) appeared to dislike the unusually soft ground.