Royal Ascot 2011 meeting schedule

Schedule for the 2011 Royal Ascot meeting. All TV races also shown live on the BBC Sport website for UK users. *Commentaries on Radio 5 live.

Day three - Thursday 16 June

1430 Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 2 £75,000 Five furlongs* BBC1

1505 Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 3 fillies £100,000 One and a half miles* BBC1

1545 Gold Cup (Group 1) 4+ £250,000 Two and a half miles* BBC2

1625 Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 3 colts & geldings £100,000 One mile BBC2

1700 Tercentenary Stakes (Group 3) 3 £70,000 One and a quarter miles BBC2

1735 King George V Stakes (Handicap) 3 £50,000 One and a half miles BBCi

Day four - Friday 17 June

1430 Albany Stakes (Group 3) 2 fillies £60,000 Six furlongs* BBC1

1505 King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 3 colts & geldings £140,000 One and a half miles* BBC1

1545 pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 3 fillies £250,000 Old mile* BBC2

1625 Wolferton Rated Stakes (Listed) 4+ £50,000 One and a quarter miles BBC2

1700 Queen's Vase (Group 3) 3 £60,000 Two miles BBC2

1735 Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 3+ £50,000 Seven furlongs BBCi

Day five - Saturday 18 June

1430 Chesham Stakes (Listed) 2 £50,000 Seven furlongs* BBC2

1505 Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 4+ £100,000 One and a half miles* BBC2

1545 Golden Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 3+ £400,000 Six furlongs* BBC2

1625 Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 3+ £100,000 Six furlongs* BBC2

1700 Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 3+ £50,000 One and a half miles BBC1

1735 Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 4+ £50,000 Two miles, six furlongs BBCi