Hockey Wales young ambassador Lily Morgan has launched further support for young people with autism.

The 18-year-old started playing hockey when she was 10, became a Hockey Wales young ambassador three years later and was diagnosed with autism last summer.

She was invited to speak at the EuroHockey general assembly in Monchengladbach, Germany, in July.

"Speaking in front of the general assembly, in front of 140 people, was incredible," Morgan said.

"I was very out of my comfort zone but I'm so glad I did it."

Morgan has also presented to Cardiff & Met coaches with the aim of working alongside them to develop resources to make hockey a more accessible sport for people with the same disorder.

"As a coach myself, the diagnosis has allowed me to realise how I can develop my knowledge to support those players who are neurodiverse to make them feel more comfortable, with even basic things like utilising equipment, and it's allowed me to see the struggles I did face," she told Hockey Wales.

"My original vision was to create an inclusive hockey community, a hockey environment which is comfortable for all, and to equip our coaches and staff to be able to provide that inclusivity.

"I want to give neurodiverse people a voice. I feel like there's a negative outlook on neurodiversity, so I want to break that narrative and make sure that everyone can feel equal in the hockey space.

"I want a hockey environment in which everyone's aware of neurodiversity and everyone's included.

"I don't want this project to result in one session a month with the coaches who have the knowledge; I want all our coaches to be equipped with the knowledge so it has an impact every week, in every session."

