Ireland suffered a 5-0 defeat by Germany in their final pool game at the EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach.

The Irish needed to beat the Germans, ranked fourth in the world, to secure a place in the semi-finals.

They now face Spain on Thursday and then Italy on Friday in the battle for fifth place.

Their target will be to finish in the top six and avoid having to qualify for the EuroHockey Championships in 2025.

Trailing 2-0 and needing four goals to progress, Ireland coach Sean Dancer pulled goalkeeper Lizzie Murphy with four minutes left in the third quarter for an extra attacker.

Germany eventually took advantage with three quick goals in the final quarter, but it meant the score had a rather unflattering look from an Irish perspective because by no means were they overawed by the tournament hosts.

Ayeisha McFerran was called upon early on to make a really smart save but could do nothing to stop Sonja Zimmerman's shot from Germany's first penalty corner.

Moments later, however, Ireland were unlucky not to equalise from their first corner when Hannah McLoughlin saw her effort come back off the post.

Ireland were growing into the game and but for an errant pass in the Germany half they might have created one or two other chances.

McFerran once again had to be sharp with a couple of saves at the beginning of the second quarter but halfway through she was beaten by a superb goal from Pauline Heinz, who controlled a difficult ball into the circle on the reverse stick and then turned and shot across McFerran.

However, Ireland didn't let that setback deter them as they looked comfortable in possession and had a number of circle penetrations without creating a clear-cut opportunity.

Katie Mullan had the first big chance of the second half as she raced clear only to see her shot saved by Noelle Rother.

Murphy, who replaced McFerran at the interval, was then withdrawn.

It took until six minutes into the final quarter for Germany to score their third from a penalty corner. With no goalkeeper to defend it, Nike Lorenz lifted the ball high into the net.

Then from an Irish penalty corner with a bad injection, Germany broke up field and added a fifth through Jette Fleschutz.

Ireland, ranked sixth of the eight teams taking part in the championships, will now face Spain on Thursday and then Italy on Friday.

They carry over the win against Scotland while Spain also begin with three points gained against the Italians.

With Scotland unable to win the tournament or qualify for the Paris Olympics, it means that Ireland, along with the five other countries who won't win the tournament, have also gained places at the Olympic Qualifiers in January. The Eurohockey champions will gain a place at the Games.