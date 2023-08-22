Close menu

EuroHockey: England women beat Scotland 5-0 to reach semi-finals

England's women celebrate their win over Scotland
England have won two matches and lost one at the group stages of this year's EuroHockey championship

England's women reached the EuroHockey Championship semi-finals with a 5-0 victory over Scotland.

Forward Tess Howard scored a hat-trick and defender Grace Balsdon netted twice in Monchengladbach, Germany.

England, as likely runners-up in Pool B behind Germany, face the winners of Pool Aexternal-link - Belgium, Spain or the Netherlands - on Thursday.

"We did everything we set out to do and Scotland is always a tough battle with lots of emotion," said Howard.

"We went out and played really professionally so we're really happy."

In playing against Scotland, captain Hollie Pearne-Webb made her 250th appearance for England and Great Britain combined.

Scotland exit the competition with three defeats from three matches, conceding 14 goals and not scoring.

