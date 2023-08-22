EuroHockey: England women beat Scotland 5-0 to reach semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Hockey
England's women reached the EuroHockey Championship semi-finals with a 5-0 victory over Scotland.
Forward Tess Howard scored a hat-trick and defender Grace Balsdon netted twice in Monchengladbach, Germany.
England, as likely runners-up in Pool B behind Germany, face the winners of Pool A - Belgium, Spain or the Netherlands - on Thursday.
"We did everything we set out to do and Scotland is always a tough battle with lots of emotion," said Howard.
"We went out and played really professionally so we're really happy."
In playing against Scotland, captain Hollie Pearne-Webb made her 250th appearance for England and Great Britain combined.
Scotland exit the competition with three defeats from three matches, conceding 14 goals and not scoring.