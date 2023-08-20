Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Dohmen, who earned a record 454th international cap, made his debut for Belgium when he was 16 years old.

England were beaten 5-3 by Olympic champions Belgium in the opening Pool A game of their EuroHockey campaign.

Nick Bandurak scored twice to add to a Sam Ward strike as England reached half-time 3-1 up, but two goals from Florent van Aubel brought Belgium level in Monchengladbach, Germany.

Loick Luypaert and Alexander Hendrickx then converted penalty corners in the third quarter to earn Belgium the win.

England play Austria next on Monday before facing Spain on Wednesday.

Before the match, Belgium midfielder John-John Dohmen received a special presentation for earning a record-breaking 454th international cap.

Dohmen, 35, made his debut for Belgium as a 16-year-old and was part of his side's Tokyo Olympic gold medal-winning campaign in 2021, as well as lifting the World Cup in 2018.