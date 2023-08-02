Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales were ranked 26th in the world going into the game against 65th-ranked Lithuania

Wales recorded their first win of the European II Women's Hockey Championship in style, beating Lithuania 5-0 in their final Pool B game in Prague.

Olivia Hoskins led the way with a fine hat-trick, scoring three goals in three minutes in the second quarter.

Phoebe Richards and Xenna Hughes added a goal apiece in the third quarter.

Wales drew with Austria before losing to group winners France, but finish second in Group B on goal difference to qualify for the semi-finals.

They will now play the Group A winners - either Ukraine, Poland or Czech Republic to be decided in Wednesday's later matches - on Friday, 4 August at 16:00 BST.

Wales squad: Beth Bingham (Wimbledon, captain), Hannah Cozens (Reading HC), Rebecca Daniel (Durham University), Emily Drysdale (Clifton Robinsons), Millie Holme (ISCA/University of Exeter), Livvy Hoskins (Clifton Robinsons), Izzie Howell (Zehlendorfer Wespen, vice-captain), Xenna Hughes (Bowdon HC), Ella Jackson, (Swansea HC, GK), Sarah Jones (Wimbledon, vice-captain), Eloise Laity (Clifton Robinsons), Megan Lewis-Williams (Buckingham), Molly Munro (Clifton Robinsons), Lauren Roberts (East Grinstead, GK), Emily Rowlands (Hampstead & Westminster), Phoebe Richards (Clifton Robinsons), Betsan Thomas (University of Birmingham), Izzy Webb (Clifton Robinsons).