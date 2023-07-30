Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Zach Wallace equalised for England in normal time

England men lost a penalty shootout to hosts Spain in their final match of the Torneo del Centenario.

Bruno Font handed Spain the lead before England equalised through Zach Wallace in the 44th minute.

Both sides pushed for a winner, but it remained 1-1 after normal time and the game went to a shootout.

England could only convert two of their five attempts, while Spain recovered from missing their first two to score the next three and claim a 3-2 victory.

England's men had started the game top of the standings and unbeaten following an earlier win against Spain and draws with the Netherlands and India.

The result meant Spain's men went one better than their women's side, who lost 3-0 in their final to India.