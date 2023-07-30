Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Vice-captain Izzie Howell is set for her 50th Wales cap

Wales opened their European II Women's Hockey Championship campaign with a 0-0 draw against Austria in Pool B, the opening game of the tournament.

University of Birmingham's Betsan Thomas made her senior tournament debut.

However, Izzie Howell and Izzy Webb, will have to wait until later in the event to win their 50th caps.

Wales next play France in Prague on Monday, 31 July (18:00 BST) in Europe's second tier.

Kevin Johnson's side complete their group fixtures against Lithuania on Wednesday, 2 August (11.15 BST).

Wales warmed up for the tournament in a Tri-Nations competition in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Wales squad: Beth Bingham (Wimbledon, captain), Hannah Cozens (Reading HC), Rebecca Daniel (Durham University), Emily Drysdale (Clifton Robinsons), Millie Holme (ISCA/University of Exeter), Livvy Hoskins (Clifton Robinsons), Izzie Howell (Zehlendorfer Wespen, vice-captain), Xenna Hughes (Bowdon HC), Ella Jackson, (Swansea HC, GK), Sarah Jones (Wimbledon, vice-captain), Eloise Laity (Clifton Robinsons), Megan Lewis-Williams (Buckingham), Molly Munro (Clifton Robinsons), Lauren Roberts (East Grinstead, GK), Emily Rowlands (Hampstead & Westminster), Phoebe Richards (Clifton Robinsons), Betsan Thomas (University of Birmingham), Izzy Webb (Clifton Robinsons).