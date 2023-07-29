Close menu

Torneo del Centenario: England women defeated by India, men draw

Fiona Crackles
England women were defeated by a hat-trick from India's Lalremsiami

England women were defeated 3-0 by India in their final match of the Torneo del Centenario.

Lalremsiami's hat-trick handed India their first win at the tournament, staged by the Spanish Hockey Federation to mark its 100th anniversary.

England women also lost 2-0 Spain on Friday, having entered that match top of the table on four points.

India's win sees them progress to Sunday's final match against Spain as table-toppers.

England men are yet to play their last game but sit top of their group on five points.

They drew 1-1 with India on Friday, with Sam Ward's early goal being cancelled out by Harmanpreet Singh's effort.

Their final fixture, against either Spain of the Netherlands, will be played on Sunday.

