Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Vice-captain Izzie Howell is set for her 50th Wales cap

Betsan Thomas is set to make her major international tournament debut for Wales at the forthcoming European II Women's Hockey Championship in Prague.

The University of Birmingham player won her first Wales cap in Uruguay in June.

She has been named in a squad that includes two players who are poised to make their 50th Wales appearances, Izzie Howell and Izzy Webb

Wales are in Pool B in Europe's second tier, with their opening game against Austria on Sunday, 30 July (10:15 BST).

They then play France on Monday, 31 July (18:00 BST) before completing their group fixtures against Lithuania on Wednesday, 2 August (11.15 BST).

Wales warmed up for the tournament in a Tri-Nations competition in Montevideo.

Wales head coach Kevin Johnson said: "The selected group has a decent balance to it in a number of different ways and is capable of producing moments of high quality so we need to make sure we get off to a positive start and then remain consistent with our approach and execution in our bid for success."

Wales squad: Beth Bingham (Wimbledon, capt), Hannah Cozens (Reading HC), Rebecca Daniel (Durham University), Emily Drysdale (Clifton Robinsons), Millie Holme (ISCA/University of Exeter), Livvy Hoskins (Clifton Robinsons), Izzie Howell (Zehlendorfer Wespen, vice-capt), Xenna Hughes (Bowdon HC), Ella Jackson, (Swansea HC, GK), Sarah Jones (Wimbledon, vice-capt), Eloise Laity (Clifton Robinsons), Megan Lewis-Williams (Buckingham), Molly Munro (Clifton Robinsons), Lauren Roberts (GK) (East Grinstead, GK), Emily Rowlands (Hampstead & Westminster), Phoebe Richards (Clifton Robinsons), Betsan Thomas (University of Birmingham), Izzy Webb (Clifton Robinsons).