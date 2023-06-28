Close menu

Rupert Shipperley set for 100th Wales men's hockey cap

Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales men's hockey team
Wales men are ranked 15th in the world

Co-captain Rupert Shipperley is set to win his 100th Wales cap during their forthcoming three-game series against Ireland at Hillsborough, Northern Ireland.

The games on 29 June, 1 July and 2 July are part of Wales' build-up to EuroHockey Championship I in July.

Rhys Bradshaw is set for a landmark 50th Wales appearance alongside Great Britain international Shipperley.

Jonny Fleck, Owen Sutton and Mike Wood are in line for senior Wales debuts.

Wales squad: Rhodri Furlong, Dewi Roblin, Gareth Griffiths, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Bradshaw, Daniel Kyriakides, Fred Newbold, Hywel Jones, Rupert Shipperley (co-capt), Steve Kelly, Ben Francis, Mike Wood, Luke Hawker (co-capt), Owen Sutton, Owain Dolan Gray, Jacob Draper, Jolyon Morgan, Alf Dinnie, Jonny Fleck, Jack Pritchard.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured