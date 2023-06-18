FHI Pro League: Great Britain's men beat Spain to top table, GB women defeat USA
Last updated on .From the section Hockey
Great Britain celebrated a double victory as their men's and women's teams won their FIH Pro League fixtures.
The women beat the USA 4-2, while the men registered a 3-0 triumph over Spain on day three of the London mini-tournament.
Victory over Spain puts GB's men top of the table, two points clear of second-placed India.
Britain's women are fifth, nine points behind leaders Argentina.
For the men, Nick Bandurak scored twice, before Lee Morton added a third.
Fiona Crackles scored her first goal for GB's women as they overcame the USA.
Charlotte Watson added two goals while Sophie Hamilton chipped in with a goal for the home side. Abby Tamer and Ashley Sessa scored a goal each for the visitors.
- How did Messi win the World Cup with Argentina? Captivating interviews reveal what happened behind the scenes in Qatar
- Can you crack the code to open the safe? Put your code-breaking skills to the test in this brainteaser