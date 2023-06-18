Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Nick Bandurak scored twice as Great Britain's men beat Spain

Great Britain celebrated a double victory as their men's and women's teams won their FIH Pro League fixtures.

The women beat the USA 4-2, while the men registered a 3-0 triumph over Spain on day three of the London mini-tournament.

Victory over Spain puts GB's men top of the table, two points clear of second-placed India.

Britain's women are fifth, nine points behind leaders Argentina.

For the men, Nick Bandurak scored twice, before Lee Morton added a third.

Fiona Crackles scored her first goal for GB's women as they overcame the USA.

Charlotte Watson added two goals while Sophie Hamilton chipped in with a goal for the home side. Abby Tamer and Ashley Sessa scored a goal each for the visitors.