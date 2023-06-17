Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Sam Ward has won two bronze Commonwealth medals for Britain

Great Britain's men moved to within a point of FIH Pro League leaders India by beating Germany 3-0 in London.

Britain's Nicholas Bandurak opened the scoring in the first quarter with a penalty stroke.

David Goodfield and Sam Ward scored in the fourth quarter, both from penalty corners, to seal the win.

Britain, second in the table, move on to 29 points with three of their 16 matches to play, and with leaders India having completed their fixtures.

However, Spain and the Netherlands, in fourth and fifth and both 12 points behind Britain, have four matches in hand.

Britain's women, who are sixth in the standings, next play the United States in London on Sunday at 12.40pm BST.