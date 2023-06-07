Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Hollie Pearne-Webb (centre) and GB Hockey chief executive Nick Pink wrote to the FIH in April following England Hockey's decision to make changes to the national kit regulations

The International Hockey Federation has amended its rules to give female players more choice with their kit.

Players can now choose between a skirt, a skort - a skirt with shorts attached underneath - and shorts, as long as they are the same colour and design.

Previously, skorts and shorts were allowed by the FIH, but not a combination of both in one team.

Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said the change was "a big milestone for female sport".

"We are really pleased with today's news that we will have freedom of choice over the kit we wear in international competitions," said Pearne-Webb.

In April, research by England player Tess Howard found gendered kits - such as skirts - play a major role in teenage girls dropping out of sport.

Pearne-Webb added: "We can all be proud that we, as well as the next generation of athletes, will have the choice for what makes them most comfortable."

England Hockey has already adopted inclusive playing-kit regulations external-link , which they say "reflects and represents the diverse participation of our game and our country".

The change follows an update to England's football kit for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses will wear blue shorts instead of white after players expressed period concerns.