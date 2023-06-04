Last updated on .From the section Hockey

GB men have had back-to-back defeats, after losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout to India on Saturday

Great Britain's men and women have suffered defeats to Belgium in the FIH Pro League.

The men's team lost 3-2 at London's Lee Valley Stadium despite taking an early lead - a day after they suffered a penalty shootout defeat to India.

They remain top of the standings, however, two points clear of India on 26 points.

GB's women, meanwhile, are fourth in the table after losing 3-0 to Belgium - their seventh defeat in 12 games.

The two sides could not be separated until the final quarter, when Alix Gerniers opened the scoring and Charlotte Englebert netted twice.

Earlier, Nick Bandurak's penalty stroke put the British men in front after eight minutes, but that was cancelled out by Tanguy Cosyns' penalty corner moments before half-time.

Thibeau Stockbroekx and John-John Dohmen then extended Belgium's lead in the third quarter.

Tim Nurse scored in the final quarter, but GB were unable to force an equaliser.

The match saw Jack Waller, who plays as a defender or midfielder, make his 50th appearance for GB.

Both sides are next in action against Germany on 16 and 17 June.