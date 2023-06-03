Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Sam Ward scored all four goals for Great Britain

Great Britain's men suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to India in the FIH Pro League.

India led four times, but Great Britain responded through Sam Ward, who scored all four of his team's goals.

The scores were level at 4-4 after the end of regular time but India claimed the shootout bonus point after misses from Britons Rupert Shipperley and Phil Roper.

GB remain top of the standings and two points clear of India with 26 points.

Tournament top-scorer Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek were on the scoresheet for India at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

A minute's silence was observed by both teams before the match for those affected by Friday's train accident in Odisha, India.

The game also saw forward Jack Turner, 26, handed his first GB cap by Paul Revington.

GB next face Belgium on Sunday.