Hannah Martin scored twice as GB women completed consecutive victories over China

Great Britain women beat China 4-3 in a hard-fought FIH Pro League contest at London's Lee Valley Stadium.

The victory lifts David Ralph's side to third in the table, behind Australia and Argentina.

Lily Owsley and Hannah Martin both scored early for GB, with Bingfend Gu responding for the visitors.

Sarah Robertson and Martin added to GB's lead before before Xindan Zhang and Meirong Zou replied to leave the hosts hanging on.

Great Britain's men play India on Saturday 12:30 BST, with the women next in action on Sunday when they take on Belgium (15:00 BST).