Hannah Martin scored her second FIH Pro League goal of the season

Hannah Martin's goal gifted Great Britain women a 1-0 victory over China in the FIH Pro League on Friday.

The win lifts David Ralph's side to fifth in the table, two points above China.

China were the stronger side throughout, hitting the post once and forcing GB goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh into a number of saves.

Martin's 39th-minute goal came against the run of play as she tapped in Sarah Robertson's ball from the baseline.

GB women are next in action at the Leigh Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London against Belgium on Sunday, while the men's team, who are second in the table, play leaders India on Saturday.

China women have the chance to move back above GB in the table when they face bottom-place Belgium on Saturday.