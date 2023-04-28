Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Giselle Ansley was one of six scorers for Great Britain's women against New Zealand

Great Britain's women beat hosts New Zealand 6-1 while the men's side lost on penalties to Australia in the final matches of the Pro League mini-tournament in Christchurch.

Six players made it on to the scoresheet for the women, who claimed three wins out of four in New Zealand.

Their latest victory moved them up to sixth place in the Pro League.

The men are second in the overall standings after losing a shootout 4-2 following a 3-3 draw with Australia.

Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand men's and women's teams all faced each other twice in the mini-tournament.

Sam Ward, Zach Wallace and Rupert Shipperley all scored as the GB men aimed to complete a fourth straight win, but they were denied on penalties.

The women bounced back from their only defeat - a 3-1 loss to Australia - with a resounding display as Isabelle Peter, Darcey Bourne, Grace Balsdon, Tessa Howard, Hannah Martin and Giselle Ansley all weighed in with a goal each.