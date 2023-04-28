Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Sam Ward was the most experienced player in the Great Britain team against New Zealand with 84 caps

Great Britain men's team thrashed New Zealand 6-1 for a third successive victory in the Pro League, but the women's side lost 3-1 to Australia.

Sam Ward hit a hat-trick as the men's team followed up their 5-2 win against the same opposition and a 2-1 victory over Australia earlier this week.

Nicholas Bandurak scored two with Zach Wallace also on target in Christchurch.

GB women had also won their last two matches but slipped to defeat despite taking the lead through Tessa Howard.

They stay seventh in the table despite the defeat, although the majority of teams above them have played at least two games more.

The men's side move up to second, within a point of leaders India and with a game in hand.

The matches are part of a mini tournament in which the Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand men's and women's teams face each other twice.

GB women's final match is against New Zealand on Saturday, while the men take on Australia later that day.