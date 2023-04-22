Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Zach Wallace's spectacular opener was his seventh for Great Britain

Great Britain's men's and women's teams picked up wins in their latest Pro League games in New Zealand.

Giselle Ansley scored the only goal as Great Britain women beat Australia for their first win of the season.

Zach Wallace scored a spectacular first-time reverse volley as the men's team beat New Zealand 5-2 for their second win of the campaign.

James Oates, Will Calnan, Nick Bandurak and Rupert Shipperley were also on target in Christchurch.

The win moves GB up to fourth in the table, although they have at least three games in hand on all the sides above them.

The matches were the start of a mini tournament in which Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand men's and women's teams face each other twice over the next week.

GB men are next in action against Australia on Sunday, with the women's side playing New Zealand later that day.