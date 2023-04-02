Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Xenna Hughes is among 14 players players who featured at last yea'rs Commonwealth Games

Six uncapped players have been included in Wales Women's hockey squad for the 2023 season.

Betsan Thomas and Millie Holme are among new names in a squad without retired Leah Wilkinson and Sian French.

Beth Bingham has replaced French as captain with Wales facing Scotland in a series of friendly matches over the Easter weekend.

A tri-nations series in South America is then followed by the European Championships in Prague in July.

Wales will compete in the European second division following a trip to Uruguay in June to play the host country and Chile.

"This is a group in transition and building towards the longer term and in particular the next Commonwealth Games in 2026," head coach Kevin Johnson said.

"As a result, there is a fresh look to this squad selection and a promising balance of experience and youth but most importantly, potential to improve.

"There are 10 players in the panel of 26 who are aged 23 and under, which is a credit to all those who have been involved and invested in the development of our junior and sub-senior teams."

Wales squad: Beth Bingham (Wimbledon HC - captain), Hannah Cozens (Reading HC), Amy Cradden (Loughborough Students WHC), Sophia Crawshay (Bowdon HC), Lucie Daman (Reading HC), Rebecca Daniel (Durham University), Emily Drysdale (Clifton Robinsons), Maddie Goodman (Loughborough Students WHC), Millie Holme (Isca & University of Exeter HC), Livvy Hoskins (Clifton Robinsons), Izzie Howell (Zehlendorf Wespen HC), Xenna Hughes (Bowdon HC), Caro Hulme (Bowdon HC), Ella Jackson (Swansea HC), Sarah Jones (Wimbledon HC), Eloise Laity (Clifton Robinsons), Jess Lea (Clifton Robinsons), Megan Lewis-Williams (Buckingham HC), Holly Munro (Clifton Robinsons), Phoebe Richards (Clifton Robinsons), Maisie Riley (Loughborough WHC), Lauren Roberts (Eastbourne HC), Emily Rowlands (Hampstead &Westminster), Betsan Thomas (University of Birmingham), Rose Thomas (Guildford HC), Izzy Webb (Clifton Robinsons)