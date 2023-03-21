Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Maddie Hinch famously had a little black book with notes on the opposition for the 2016 Olympic final

British Olympic gold medallist Maddie Hinch has announced her retirement from hockey aged 34, saying "the tank is empty".

The goalkeeper saved all four penalties in the 2016 Olympic final to lead GB to their first women's hockey gold.

Hinch played 186 times for England and Great Britain after making her international debut in 2008 aged 19.

"They say that when you know, you know, and I just know. The time is right," Hinch said in a statement.

"The 15-year commitment to full-time international hockey, physically, mentally and emotionally has taken its toll, the tank is empty.

"I have always believed that to be the best and to succeed, you have to be 'all-in'.

"As difficult as this is for me to write, I know I can no longer give 100% of me to the number one shirt and so I have decided to retire.

"I have lived my childhood dream and given all that I can give to the badge."

In 2018, Hinch took a break from international hockey, before returning for Tokyo 2020 and helping GB win bronze.

She further added to her medal collection last summer, when England claimed their first Commonwealth women's gold in Birmingham.

The historic gold rounded off a full set for the goalkeeper, who has silver and bronze medals from Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

She was awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Years' Honours List in 2017 for her services to hockey.