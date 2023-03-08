Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Beth Bingham started playing hockey for Swansea Bay

Beth Bingham has been named as Wales' new senior women's captain in the wake of Leah Wilkinson and Sian French retiring.

Bingham, 28, has won 105 senior Wales caps and played at three Commonwealth Games and four European Championships.

She feels "lucky" to have experienced "incredible leadership" from Wilkinson and French as well as their predecessor Abi Welsford.

"I have learnt so much from them," said Bingham.

"This is an exciting time for us as a squad with Europeans on the horizon this summer and I'm looking forward to leading this young team as we continue to make positive strides."

Women's head coach Kevin Johnson said: "Bing was the stand out candidate to take on the role as captain and was part of the previous captaincy group alongside the now retired Sian French and Leah Wilkinson.

"As the squad takes a new look and shape as we move into a new Commonwealth Games cycle I am excited to see what she brings to the role and what the team can achieve under her leadership."