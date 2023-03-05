Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Leah Wilkinson took a six-month sabbatical from her teaching job to train full-time for the 2020 Olympoics

Wales and Great Britain hockey player Leah Wilkinson has announced her international retirement.

Wilkinson is Wales' most capped sportsperson, having won 204 caps since her debut in 2004.

The 36-year-old was part of the Great Britain team which won bronze at Tokyo 2020.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to retire from international hockey," Wilkinson said.

"Having played for Wales for nearly two decades, I know that the time is right, and though I will miss representing Wales an immeasurable amount, I firmly believe that the squad is in a great place and will continue to move up the world rankings."

She will continue to play domestic club hockey for Surbiton HC in the Women's England Hockey League Premier Division.

Wilkinson represented Wales at four Commonwealth games and nine European Championships and became captain in 2018 and made her Great Britain debut a year later.

"I have been coached by some world class coaches and more important than anything, I have played alongside some incredible women," Wilkinson added.

"I would like to thank everyone who have been involved in my journey with Hockey Wales since 2004, I will forever be grateful.

"Thank you also to my family and friends who have supported me throughout my journey, it's been a rollercoaster for us all."

Wales Women's head coach Kevin Johnson said: "Her longevity at the top level was certainly achieved as a result of the extremely high professional standards she set and met for herself, never letting herself be anything other than best prepared to show the consistent levels of performance that she did across the span of her International career."

Cathy Williams, Team Wales head of engagement, said: "Leah has been a respected and valued member of Team Wales, not only on the pitch but as a key member of the Athletes Commission during the Birmingham 2022 cycle - she has been reliable, engaging and passionate during her time on the Commission, really wanting to make a difference and give athletes a voice in decision making.

"A pleasure to work with and we'd like to thank her for all of her time dedicated to Team Wales, on and off the field of play."

Wilkinson's decision to call time on her international career follows the Wales retirements of Julie Read and captain Sian French in February.