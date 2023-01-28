Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales' men had never previously reached the World Cup

Argentina produced a thumping 6-0 win over Wales as both nations ended their World Cup campaigns in Rourkela, India.

Wales, ranked 14th in the world, had been chasing an unlikely top 10 finish, but they were well beaten by an impressive Argentina.

After defeats by England, Spain and hosts India, Wales beat France in an historic World Cup win before their defeat by Argentina.

Wales finish 11th in the World Cup after their final defeat.

After the emotional toll of beating France, Wales had little left as Argentina produced a dominant display.

Wales were fortunate to still be level after the first quarter after Federico Monja's teasing cross flashed across the face of Wales' goal without a crucial touch.

However, one minute into the second quarter, Argentina did go in front as Lucas Toscani crashed home the opening goal.

Wales' best period followed going behind, but they were unsuccessful as they tried to level matters with two penalty corners.

Argentina added to the scoring as Wales failed to fully clear the second of two penalty corners, allowing Martin Ferreiro to pounce from close range and score his fourth World Cup goal.

The 2-0 half-time lead always looked comfortable and Argentina only grew stronger as Augustin Bugallo smashed home a third and Tarazona Santiago converted from a penalty corner to make the score 4-0.

Argentina also finished with a flourish as Maico Casella fired powerfully into the roof of the net to make it 5-0 before Ferreiro added his second of the game and fifth of the tournament from a narrow angle to secure a ninth-placed finish for Argentina.