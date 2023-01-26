Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales were beaten by England, Spain and India at the group stage of the Hockey World Cup

Wales won a match at the Hockey World Cup for the first time with a tense shootout victory over France.

Keeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill was the hero as he saved four of France's five shootout attempts to secure the historic win.

The match had finished 2-2 at full time.

Wales will play a final game against Argentina or Chile on Saturday as they target a top-ten finish at their first men's World Cup.

Luke Hawker gave Wales a deserved lead on his 117th appearance for his country.

But France - two places above Wales in the world rankings - bounced back with two goals from Corentin Sellier.

Wales were not behind for long as Gareth Furlong converted a penalty corner to make it 2-2 at half-time.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half. France finished the strongest but Wales defended defiantly and took the game to a shootout.

Reynolds-Cotterill was also the star in the shootout win over Ireland that got Wales to a first men's World Cup, so it was fitting he also helped earn them their first victory at this level.

Wales, who are ranked 14th in the world, will play a final game against Argentina or Chile on Saturday as they target a top-ten finish at their first men's World Cup.