Hockey World Cup: England beat Spain to reach quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Hockey
England beat Spain 4-0 to finish top of Pool D and secure their place in the Hockey World Cup quarter-finals.
Phil Roper scored the opener in the 11th minute and 10 minutes later David Condon added a second.
Strikes from Nick Bandurak and Liam Ansell, winning his 50th cap, sealed victory against world number eight side Spain.
India beat Wales 4-2 to finish in second place and will face New Zealand for a place in the last eight.
England have never won the World Cup but have made the semi-finals of the last three tournaments.