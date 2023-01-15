Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales need to beat India in their final game to have any hope of progressing from the group stages

Wales suffered another heavy defeat at their debut men's Hockey World Cup with a 5-1 loss to Spain.

They scored their first goal at this level through James Carson.

But it was only ever a consolation as Spain - ranked eighth in the world - showed the gulf in class to the world's top nations.

After two defeats, Wales now need a huge win against the odds against hosts India in their final pool match on Thursday if they are to progress.

Wales head coach Danny Newcombe had called on his side to produce a better performance after their 5-0 defeat to England in their opening pool match last Friday.

Despite the similar scoreline, this was a more competitive showing from the part-time Wales side and it took Spain until the second quarter to break the deadlock through Marc Reyne.

Rupert Shipperley almost pulled them level after stealing the ball in a dangerous position, but Spain led 2-0 at half time after Alvaro Iglesias finished off a brilliant run through the Welsh defence by Gerard Clapes.

Second-half strikes from Marc Miralles and Reyne took the game beyond doubt.

But there was a champagne moment for Carson, who scored his nation's first goal on this stage in the men's game. His effort was deflected in off a Spanish stick, but Carson can take the credit.

Spain wrapped up the game through Miralles in the final minutes.