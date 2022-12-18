Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Liam Sanford scored GB's second goal against Argentina

Great Britain's men continued their unbeaten run with a bonus point against Argentina to lead the FIH Pro League after their first round of matches.

They won the shootout after Phil Roper and Liam Sanford scored in a 2-2 draw.

GB lead the nine-team league after four games in Santiago del Estero - two each against Argentina and the Netherlands - brought a win and three draws.

Following the draws, they won all three bonus point shootouts to take nine points from a possible 12.

"It was a tough game; I don't think any of us would've predicted coming here and playing Argentina just after their men won the [football] World Cup," said Britain's James Albery.

"So it was an amazing atmosphere. It was a dogged performance at times, physical and so we're happy to get the win."

But Britain's women leave Argentina without a win to their name following a narrow 1-0 defeat by the hosts in their final game.

Julieta Jankunas put Argentina ahead inside 90 seconds but David Ralph's side could not find an equaliser despite a much-improved performance from their 6-0 defeat by the Netherlands two days earlier.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb, who won her 100th Great Britain cap, said: "Tonight was a lot better in terms of us showing up, the squad has great potential but we've not played our best hockey over here.

"So we were a lot better today but we are right at the beginning of our journey as a young squad."