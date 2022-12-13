Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland's women squeezed into the semi-finals at the Nations Cup in Valencia despite letting slip a two-goal lead against Korea on Wednesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Italy needed to beat hosts Spain in the later contest to deny Ireland a semi-finals spot but that game ended 0-0.

Goals from Sarah Hawkshaw and captain Katie Mullan looked to have Ireland in control but the Koreans fought back.

Ireland's likely semi-final opponents on Friday are India.

The Indians are ranked eighth in the world - five spots above the Irish - and won their last encounter between the nations when clinching a 1-0 victory in the pool stages at the Tokyo Olympics.

On the way to reaching the World Cup final in London in 2018, Ireland twice beat India as they secured a 1-0 pool stages win before edging them out in a shootout in the quarter-finals after a 0-0 draw.

India will secure a meeting with the Irish providing they avoid a heavy defeat against South Africa later on Thursday which would see them topping Pool B and setting up a semi-final with the Pool A runners-up.

"They'll be a really tough opponent but it's also a great opportunity," Ireland head coach Sean Dancer said of India.

"What was particularly pleasing today is that, while the senior players played well, the younger players really stepped up and at stages, they took their chances and they hurt Korea."