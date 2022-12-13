Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wallace's goals were his fifth and sixth for Great Britain

Great Britain's men's team began their FIH Pro League campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory over defending champions the Netherlands in Argentina.

The goals came in an 11-minute spell across the second and third quarters, with Zach Wallace scoring twice either side of Phil Roper's strike.

Meanwhile, Britain's women lost 2-1 to Olympic champions the Netherlands.

The matches in Santiago del Estero are Britain's first official games since they competed in Tokyo last summer.

Each team will play four games in Argentina - two against the hosts and two against the Netherlands.

Great Britain's men's team made an ideal start to their campaign with a convincing win against a side that won 15 out of 16 games en route to last season's title.

Winger Wallace, who led England to Commonwealth Games bronze in Birmingham earlier this year, was the catalyst with his two goals in a player-of-the-match performance.

The 23-year-old's second came via a penalty stroke, while Roper scored his 22nd goal in 70 Great Britain appearances as coach Paul Revington's side were comfortable winners.

Scottish pair Fiona Burnet, 26, and Jen Eadie, 27, made their GB debuts in the opening game for the women's team.

Freeke Moes gave the Netherlands an eighth-minute lead before Isabelle Petter quickly drew GB level.

Yibbi Jansen put the Dutch back in front from a penalty corner on 18 minutes and, although captain Xan de Waard was shown a green card late in the third quarter, they held on for victory.

England were the only home nation to play in the FIH Pro League during the 2021-22 season, with the men's and women's teams both finishing sixth out of nine nations.