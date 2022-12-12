Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland will advance to the semi-finals with victory over Korea on Wednesday

Ireland captain Katie Mullan praised her side's dominance as they claimed a crucial 2-1 win over Italy in their second Nations Cup pool game in Spain.

Having lost to Spain in Sunday's opener, the Irish held off the Italians to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Ireland's goals came from Mullan and Naomi Carroll in the third quarter.

"We had such great control for the majority of the game," said Mullan, who was named player of the match.

"We dominated, we were clinical, and huge credit to the girls.

"We had a tough game yesterday and we came away and learned a few really valuable lessons last night, and I think you've seen them put into practice today."

Victory for Ireland over Korea in their final group game on Wednesday (09:45 GMT) will secure a last-four spot for Sean Dancer's side, with the team that wins the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup earning a spot in the 2023 FIH Pro League.

After a cagey first half, Ireland's pressure in the third quarter told with Carroll finding the breakthrough after being teed up by Mullan.

The opening goal gave the Irish renewed energy and they struck for a second time when Roisin Upton - winning her 100th cap - set up Mullan, who held off two defenders before beating the Italian keeper.

Italy scored a consolation goal in the final minute, but it was Ireland who celebrated a deserved and much-needed victory in Valencia.

"We scored two field goals today which is something we have worked hard at," said Dancer.

"You're always happy when you win, that's what our job is about, high performance is all about getting results.

"The important thing for us is that it keeps us moving forward in the tournament."