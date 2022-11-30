Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Hollie Pearne-Webb made her GB debut in 2014

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb is set to win her 100th Great Britain cap when the Pro League starts this month.

The 32-year-old defender, who led England to Commonwealth Games gold in the summer, has played 96 games for GB.

They play the Netherlands and Argentina - the top two sides in the world - twice from 13-18 December, while the men face the same opponents from 14-19.

Flora Peel, Fiona Burnet and Jen Eadie could make their GB debuts in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

However, Holly Hunt has withdrawn because of injury.

A fit-again David Ames returns to the men's squad, while Harry Martin is set to play his first international game since representing England at the EuroHockey Championships in 2021.

The uncapped Nick Bandurak, Nick Park, James Mazarelo and Stuart Rushmere have also been included.

Head coach Paul Revington said: "Argentina is one of the hardest nations to travel to and win hockey matches, not least because of the passion that comes from the stands and on to the pitch."

Great Britain fixtures

Women

All matches start at 22:00 GMT

13 Dec: GB v Netherlands

15 Dec: GB v Argentina

16 Dec: GB v Netherlands

18 Dec: GB v Argentina

Men

All matches start at 00:30 GMT

14 Dec: GB v Netherlands

16 Dec: GB v Argentina

17 Dec: GB v Netherlands

19 Dec: GB v Argentina

Squads

Women: Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Fiona Burnet, Amy Costello, Fiona Crackles, Jen Eadie, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh, Maddie Hinch, Sarah Jones, Alex Malzer, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin., Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Flora Peel, Ellie Rayer, Sarah Robertson, Laura Unsworth.

Men: James Albery, David Ames, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandura, Will Calnan, Brendan Creed, Jacob Draper, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Lee Morton, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Rupert Shipperley, Rhys Smith, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.