Wales' most-capped male player Lewis Prosser is one of the captains for the Nations League Road to India Tournament

Wales' men will warm-up for next year's Hockey World Cup with a tournament in Spain from 10-21 December.

They will play Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Japan, and Korea in Cadiz.

Wales have qualified for the 2023 World Cup for the first time, and head coach Danny Newcombe says the games are "perfect preparation to ensure we can hit the ground running in India."

The World Cup takes place in the eastern Indian cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from 13-29 January.

"We know that nothing replicates playing against the top teams in the world, which is why we are really pleased to have secured a spot in Cadiz with six high-level games," added Newcombe.

Wales secured World Cup qualification with a European qualifier shootout victory over Ireland in October 2021, and have been drawn in Pool D with hosts India, Spain and England.

Wales Men's Squad: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Dewi Roblin, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Alf Dinnie, Mike Wood, Lewis Prosser (co-capt), Dale Hutchinson, Rhodri Furlong, Gareth Griffiths, Joe Naughalty, Owain Dolan Gray, Rhys Bradshaw, Ben Francis, Fred Newbold, Jolyon Morgan, Luke Hawker (co-capt), James Carson, Jack Pritchard, Jonny Fleck.