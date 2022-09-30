Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Natasha Fortnam (née Marke-Jones) celebrates her famous winner for Wales against India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Wales midfielder Natasha Fortnam has retired from international hockey.

The 31-year-old made her Wales debut in 2012 as Natasha Marke-Jones at the Champions Challenge tournament in Dublin, where she also scored her first international goal against the USA.

Fortnam went on to win 95 caps, including playing in four Euro Hockey Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

"Representing your country is a huge honour," she said.

"I have made very special memories along this journey and I am incredibly lucky to have met so many inspirational individuals, role models and friends for life. Hockey has given me so much and it's made me the person I am today."

Fortnam scored the winning goal in a 3-2 win over India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, sealing Wales' historic first victory over the world hockey powerhouses.

In 2021, she married fellow Welsh hockey international James Fortman, who announced his retirement earlier this year.