Wales qualified for their first Hockey World Cup in October 2021

England and Wales have been drawn in the same pool for the Hockey World Cup, which begins in India on 13 January.

It is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup and they are joined in Pool D by the hosts and Spain.

Defending champions and Olympic gold medallists Belgium are in Pool B with Germany, South Korea and Japan.

England took bronze at August's home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where Wales finished sixth.

Australia took Commonwealth gold and will be in Pool A for the World Cup alongside Argentina, France and South Africa.

The Netherlands - World Cup runners-up in 2018 - are in Pool C with New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile.