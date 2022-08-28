Wales beat Croatia 8-0 to finish second in EuroHockey women's qualifiers
Last updated on .From the section Hockey
Wales completed their EuroHockey qualifiers with an 8-0 win over Croatia to finish second behind England in Durham.
Leah Wilkinson, Sian French, Sarah Jones, Holly Munro, Xenna Hughes ensured Wales were 5-0 up at half time.
Olivia Hoskins then struck twice and Maddie Goodman also hit the target
But England, who have a game in hand against Slovakia on Sunday, are guaranteed to qualify for for the 2023 EuroHockey Championship in Germany.
England face Slovakia at 13:00 BST.
Wales opened their qualifiers with a 9-0 win over Slovakia, and succumbed 3-0 to England before finishing with a flourish against Croatia.