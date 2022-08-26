Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Luke Madeley scored Ireland's goal late in the Calais defeat

Ireland men's hopes of top-tier European Championship hockey next year are almost certainly over after a 4-1 defeat by France on Thursday night.

Goals from Gaspard Baumgarten and Corentin Sellier put the French hosts 2-0 up within seven minutes in Calais.

Two Etienne Tynevez strikes increased France's lead before Luke Madeley's late reply for the Irish.

France will be expected to confirm their Division A spot by beating lowly Lithuania on Saturday.

The Lithuanians were crushed 19-0 by Ireland earlier this week.

Ireland also face Turkey on Saturday but the outcome of that is likely to be academic with the Irish also needing a Lithuanian win over the hosts to earn promotion.

In reality, Ireland are destined for the second tier which they will hope still offers an Olympic qualifier ticket when the continental allocations are divided out in January.

Baumgarten put France ahead as he profited when Sellier stole possession on the 23-metre line and set up the striker who powered in a shot from the right of the circle.

The second followed in quick succession as Francois Goyet nabbed the ball to break loose on the left wing and pumped in a cross which Sellier tipped home in the middle.

Ireland steadied in the second quarter but any comeback hopes were firmly shut down in the early stages of the second half.

A pin-point diagonal pass gave Xavier Gaspard space on the right baseline where he fired the ball to Tynevez to deflect in the third goal.

Tynevez made it 4-0 with 22 minutes to go from the penalty spot. Madeley got Ireland on the board when he whipped a drag-flick to the top right from their first series of penalty corners.

They attempted to push on in the closing quarter but the French defence stood firm to limit any route back into the contest.